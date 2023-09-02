OPEN HOUSE 09/03/2023! New construction home in The Grove. This home offers modern luxury paired with historical architecture that fills this bustling Grove neighborhood. The main level boasts an open floor plan that seamlessly integrates the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The sparkling kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, stunning quartz countertops, a convenient walk-in pantry, and modern stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the primary suite is a charming retreat featuring a spacious custom walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom, adorned with captivating finishes. Two additional well-proportioned bedrooms with custom closets, another full bathroom, and a laundry area complete this level. For those desiring extra space, this home also features a finished basement with two storage areas, and roughed in bathroom. The spacious backyard leads to an oversized two-car garage which includes an electric vehicle charging station. Come experience the new home aroma firsthand.