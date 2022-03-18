3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Welcome home to this Historic Home in the Heart of Old Webster. This 134 year old home with front porch is filled with loads of charm. The 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom has a large open living room with stunning hardwood floors, original millwork, wood burning fireplace which flows into the dining room, and spacious kitchen. The master bedroom has a historical functioning fireplace, private bathroom and walk-in closet. The 3rd floor is partially finished and a perfect continuation with original details of the home. Don’t miss the enclosed porch on the main level overlooks the back yard. The home has a huge 1/3 acre lot with a 2 car detached garage.