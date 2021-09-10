Photos taken 6/5. There are 2 NEW Homes being built by Tailored Properties. The foundation was poured 6/3. Home to be completed before year end. This 2235 sq ft 2 story home is loaded w/ upgrades. 9 ft ceilings w/ 8 ft doors on the main floor, you will find 7" crown moulding & 7 1/4" base trim as well as there are 7" engineered wood floors found throughout. You will find a great Kitchen w/ 42" White cabinets, Granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances including a 5 burner 36" gas range w/ hood as well as a Refrigerator. There is a center island w/ sink, microwave & dishwasher located here to maximize counter space. There is a Den / Office on the main floor & a loft / possible bedroom on the upper level. Convenient 2nd floor laundry. This home is similar to 2 other homes that this builder recently completed. To see photos & features of those projects: see MLS 19071577 for 2545 Bredell in Maplewood that sold for $490,907 & MLS 20088219 for 615 Norton in Kirkwood that sold for $583,092.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
