3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Luxuriously updated CWE duplex with a rear-entry 2-car garage + 3 off-street private parking spaces just 2 blocks from Forest Park! Soaring 9' ceilings, exquisite woodwork, & original 1920's hardwood floors on the main level. Chef's kitchen w/BRAND NEW KitchenAid SS appliances, including a 5-burner gas cooktop & French door fridge, granite counters, & walk-in pantry. 3 private bedroom suites, one on the main level & 2 upstairs, including the spacious owner's suite w/spa-like bath that has a deep jetted tub & multi-head tile shower. 2nd floor laundry w/front-load washer & dryer included. 2 martini decks & a level back yard for outdoor enjoyment. 2 water heaters & water filtration system. Private & super clean lower level. Walk to excellent dining, grocery, & shopping. Easy access to Metrolink & I-64. Adjoining duplex also for sale, so you could purchase the building & rent out one duplex to pay your mortgage. Beautiful home in an outstanding location. What an opportunity! See it today!