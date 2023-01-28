3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $528,500

There are peaks & valleys in any home search. Then there’s 6176 Mackenzie Valley! This gorgeous Affton abode is the one you’ve been waiting for. Ring in the new year w/a new home. When we say new, we mean NEW. Est. in 2019, this 2 story stunner has all the bells & whistles. Lush landscaping in front & covered front porch. The main floor includes wood flooring, an open floor plan and center island, SS appliances & sliding glass doors leading to the back patio/yard and offering a lot of natural light. Built in bookcases & fireplace make the living room feel cozy. Mudroom/main floor laundry for keeping the kids clean/organized. Upstairs you’ll find a family room, owner suite & 2 add. bedrooms & full bath. If that is not enough make your way to the finished basement with a show stopper wet bar and rec room. If you are bored take a climb on the rock wall or slide down the indoor play ground and practice pull ups on the monkey bars. Just min. from 9 Mile Garden. CHEERS!