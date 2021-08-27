STUNNING private, park-like setting home sought after Grantwood Village & Lindbergh schl district.This custom-built full brick home appx. 4500+sq ft of living space is perfectly placed on 1.3 arc of ground.Features open fl plan,3+ BR & 3 baths,cathedral ceilings. The spacious great room welcomes you w/ bright, lot of natural light,can lights,a gas fireplace.The gorgeous eat-in kitchen boasts new solid elegant countertop & SS appliances.The lovely breakfast area offers spectacular view to the lrg maintenance-free deck & back to wood.Many windows allow you to enjoy natural lighting & surrounding scenery.Oversized 2-car gar has an 8' high dr. MB boasts bay window, garden tub,sep shower, dbl sink & walk-in closet. Updated hall bath, main fl laundry. The fabulous, finished LL features a huge FR/rec room, a BEAUTIFUL full bath 4 entertaining a crowd, a guest rm, walk-out to pavement patio. Brand new large driveway.Lovely private yard backs to heavily treed area w/ lots of birds & deer visit.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
The brewery will stay on as a sponsor; the Clydesdales and free beer will remain, family members said.
A satirical look at how America became so broken amid the worst pandemic of our lifetime.
City plans to cut Lindell Boulevard to two driving lanes, pitting two exclusive neighborhoods against each other
Residents sued the city citing restrictions on Lindell in a 1909 deed, litigation they admit was intended to force the city to make road improvements.
At issue in the case: How much say do local governments have over development?
Coroner said autopsies on four of the children determined they died of smoke inhalation.
Pot stores aside, masks were not widely used in Chicago or Michigan. My wife and I were almost always in the minority. We wore masks indoors.
'It will be my final season': Cardinals great Molina, contract in hand and red jacket waiting, says he'll retire after 2022
During the announcement of Molina's new one-year, $10-million contract, the 10-time All-Star smiled about the chance for a farewell tour.
Brian A. Vazquez, 43, was said to be homeless although he used an address in Crestwood.