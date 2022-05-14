What a dream! Don't miss the chance to own this stunning Richmond Heights townhome close to restaurants, the Galleria & shopping in Downtown Clayton. This spacious end unit boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (including 2 owner's suites) and 2,244 sqft of finished living space! Enter on the first level (garage level) to find one of three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Head upstairs to the main level and enjoy the wonderfully open living space with kitchen, dining and living areas all open to one another! Kitchen features a large center island, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances incl. dual oven and gas stove top, and trendy, modern fixtures! Upstairs you'll find TWO owner's suites - both with private bathrooms featuring dual sinks, granite counter tops, and walk-in closets!! Laundry is on the second floor between both bedrooms. This gorgeous home is a MUST-SEE! Showings to begin Friday 5/13.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Blues shouldn't have to face a team this good in the first round.
DeJong, after a two-for-16 road trip, saw his batting average shrink to .130, continuing several seasons of searching for the swing that made him an All-Star.
Collins-Muhammad, who was reelected last April, apologized “for my shortcomings and my mistakes.”
Ikea wanted to slash the value of its store from $75.7 million to $23.4 million because it said the store, which opened in 2015, was "functionally obsolete."
Outfielder hit 34 homers for Cardinals last season and has won back-to-back Gold Gloves.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Hundreds of newly released court exhibits pull back the curtain on how the Rams left St. Louis.
Check out the highlights from Rick Hummel’s Cardinals chat with readers.
A former police chief and convicted felon, Bob Romanik was a key figure in organized crime allegations.
The sale offers hope for a revitalization of the 46-story building as well as a reminder of how weak the downtown office market is.