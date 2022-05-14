3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $529,900

What a dream! Don't miss the chance to own this stunning Richmond Heights townhome close to restaurants, the Galleria & shopping in Downtown Clayton. This spacious end unit boasts 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (including 2 owner's suites) and 2,244 sqft of finished living space! Enter on the first level (garage level) to find one of three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Head upstairs to the main level and enjoy the wonderfully open living space with kitchen, dining and living areas all open to one another! Kitchen features a large center island, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances incl. dual oven and gas stove top, and trendy, modern fixtures! Upstairs you'll find TWO owner's suites - both with private bathrooms featuring dual sinks, granite counter tops, and walk-in closets!! Laundry is on the second floor between both bedrooms. This gorgeous home is a MUST-SEE! Showings to begin Friday 5/13.