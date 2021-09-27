3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $53,000

Welcome to 5210 Fletcher St located in Jennings. This all brick 1242 square foot 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been upgraded with the following: new ,paint throughout, replastered kitchen walls, new interior doors (2020); newer flooring in two bedrooms; new receptacles, gfci’s and plumbing (2019), new stove, refrigerator and vent hood (2019); new concrete girders under third bedroom,(2020); new concrete steps, concrete front and back walkway (2020); new central air (2020); new basement steps (2020); drylocked basement walls (2021); and a new asphalt driveway (2021). Basement is full and very clean. For ease of sale, home is being sold as-is. Additionally, home has passed occupancy inspection(July 2021). Was previously rented for $875/month with tenants paying all utilities. Back on market no fault of seller