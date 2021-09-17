 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $535,000

Circa 1909 restored Grand Shaw home. Walkable to Tower Grove Park w their seasonal “Farmers’ Markets” & Botanical Gardens “Beautiful Displays-Nature at its Finest”. Tax abatement through 2022. Wide plank pine floors, black 5 panel doors, chrome hardware, period millwork. Greatroom w gourmet Kitchen--Granite tops w glass & marble backsplash, butcher block island, stainless appliances, wine fridge & walk in pantry--great Entertaining! Formal dining & living rooms(separated with pocket doors)each w decorative fireplace. Dining has Custom picture framed walls & trey ceilings. LARGE Master suite w/ his & hers closets! Master bath w corner shower, subway & glass inlay tile, double bowl sinks w pendant lighting, vanity area, granite counter & linear tile floor. 2 Large Jr. beds. 2nd floor laundry, full bath, plus Den/Office! Wood deck & steps to fenced/treed yard. Unfinished walk-up basement. Over-sized dbl lot= Lrg Bkyd 3 car brick garage+4th bay for storage all w backyard & alley access!

