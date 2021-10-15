3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $535,000

Are you ready to be wowed? This home is a must-see in person! 6911 Waterman in Ames Place in the heart of U City has it all! This century home boasts historic charm w/modern amenities. From the moment you walk in, you will fall in love with your surroundings. Whether you want to get cozy with a good book by the fireplace, host a dinner party or soak in the rays with your morning cup of coffee in the sunroom, you've found your new home! No details have been left undone, from the updated kitchen to the unbelievable master bath, this one's a true charmer. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless appliances, & updated finishes all combined with the original character of crown molding, built in bookshelves & formal mantel make this a home, not just a house. On top of it all, you'll love the lower level along with the private backyard oasis for year-round entertaining. Extra bonus: a newly updated 2 car garage with an additional parking pad & a short distance to Wash U, the Loop & more!