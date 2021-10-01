3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $539,900

Welcome to this gorgeously renovated home with customized designs making it a stand-out in Clayton Schools! Located on a quiet one-way street you are drawn to the modern updated look of the exterior including new roof, siding, windows, and front door. Off the entry, the bright living room perfectly flows to the spacious formal dining area which opens to the brand new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite counters. A wonderful open layout for entertaining loads of guests or enjoy a private dinner on your sunporch or spacious deck. The 1/2 bath is private and across from the main floor laundry and mudroom. The main floor master suite has a large walk-in closet and gorgeous bath with dual vanity. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms that share an updated bath. Outside offers the most off-street parking in the neighborhood thx to the large lot - 2 car garage with additional parking pad for 3 cars. Walk to Forest Park, Restaurants all in a beautiful setting! SELLER FINANCING/LTO AVAILABLE!