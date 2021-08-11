STUNNING private, park-like setting home sought after Grantwood Village & Lindbergh schl district.This custom-built full brick home appx. 4500+sq ft of living space is perfectly placed on 1.3 arc of ground.Features open fl plan,3+ BR & 3 baths,cathedral ceilings. The spacious great room welcomes you w/ bright, lot of natural light,can lights,a gas fireplace.The gorgeous eat-in kitchen boasts new solid elegant countertop & SS appliances.The lovely breakfast area offers spectacular view to the lrg maintenance-free deck & back to wood.Many windows allow you to enjoy natural lighting & surrounding scenery.Oversized 2-car gar has an 8' high dr. MB boasts bay window, garden tub,sep shower, dbl sink & walk-in closet. Updated hall bath, main fl laundry. The fabulous, finished LL features a huge FR/rec room, a BEAUTIFUL full bath 4 entertaining a crowd, a guest rm, walk-out to pavement patio. Brand new large driveway.Lovely private yard backs to heavily treed area w/ lots of birds & deer visit.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, shot the lunker July 24 at Lake Perry.
The siblings, who ranged in age from 2 to 9, died on their mother's birthday. Authorities haven't said how the fire started.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
In St. Louis County, COVID-19 is now infecting an average of more than 300 people a day, a number not seen since February.
How Tarasenko misplayed his hand. Jim Thomas answers the burning questions around the St. Louis Blues
The scorched-earth approach by the Tarasenko camp makes absolutely no sense.
In his weekly chat, Jeff Gordon looks at the murky path ahead for the Cardinals and for Vladimir Tarasenko.
His 10th win gives him 11 double-figure victory seasons, second only to Gibson. O'Neill homers among his four hits.
Cardinals notebook: Molina welcomes upcoming talks with Cardinals about 2022 contract, says extension 'would be awesome'
With a Golden career headed for Bronze, Molina, 39, repeated his plan to play one more year and intends for it to be with Cardinals. Also: 2022 schedule released.
As virus variants spread among the herd, we will be safe only when the herd develops immunity.