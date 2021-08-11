3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $539,900

STUNNING private, park-like setting home sought after Grantwood Village & Lindbergh schl district.This custom-built full brick home appx. 4500+sq ft of living space is perfectly placed on 1.3 arc of ground.Features open fl plan,3+ BR & 3 baths,cathedral ceilings. The spacious great room welcomes you w/ bright, lot of natural light,can lights,a gas fireplace.The gorgeous eat-in kitchen boasts new solid elegant countertop & SS appliances.The lovely breakfast area offers spectacular view to the lrg maintenance-free deck & back to wood.Many windows allow you to enjoy natural lighting & surrounding scenery.Oversized 2-car gar has an 8' high dr. MB boasts bay window, garden tub,sep shower, dbl sink & walk-in closet. Updated hall bath, main fl laundry. The fabulous, finished LL features a huge FR/rec room, a BEAUTIFUL full bath 4 entertaining a crowd, a guest rm, walk-out to pavement patio. Brand new large driveway.Lovely private yard backs to heavily treed area w/ lots of birds & deer visit.