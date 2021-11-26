3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $539,900

Welcome to this quality built, and well designed home in desirable Shardue Acres. This beautiful lot is just under an acre and sits parallel to the wide open common ground and scenery that won’t disappoint. Amazing opportunity to make this open floor plan your own and put the finishing touches that you and your family will love. The spacious floor plan includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and a large kitchen which is perfect for entertaining over the holidays. Walk out into your very own tree-lined and level backyard that offers privacy and room for friends!! Great location, directly across from Ladue Elementary.