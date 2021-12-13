 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

Great Investment opportunity! This sprawling ranch home with 3 beds and 1 1/2 baths in a great neighborhood is ready for the perfect make over. Home is being sold as is with seller to do no inspections or repairs.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News