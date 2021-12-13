3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $54,900

-
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leave at least 7 people dead
-
Workers killed in Edwardsville building collapse include mother of toddler, Army veteran
-
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
-
‘It’s been a bloodbath’: Goedeker’s cuts dozens across St. Louis-based operation
-
Webster Groves kills $320M development in surprise vote
Great Investment opportunity! This sprawling ranch home with 3 beds and 1 1/2 baths in a great neighborhood is ready for the perfect make over. Home is being sold as is with seller to do no inspections or repairs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!