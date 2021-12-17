3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $540,000

Located in the heart of Creve Coeur and the coveted Ladue School District, comes this RARE opportunity to own a mid-century gem in the highly sought after Ladue Estates, listed in the National Register of Historic Places! Packed with an abundance of natural light, a gas fireplace, wood floors, built in book cases, and a fenced yard on a level lot just under an acre, you'll bask in the mid-century architectural design and details like Don Draper in Mad Men. You'll also enjoy plenty of parking, a master suite, separate dining room and sliding glass doors leading to your backyard oasis. The full and open basement is ready to be transformed with your imagination. This location can't be beat...as you're close to shopping, hospitals, highways and schools. Come take a look before it's too late! Showings start Friday, 12/17!!!