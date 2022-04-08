 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $540,000

Motivated Sellers! We are NOT holding offers. Extensively renovated townhome in Gaslight Square (Central West End)! As soon as you open the front door, you will see an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, surround sound with a new receiver and HDMI 2.1, and smart lighting in all common areas. A custom kitchen with granite waterfalls, custom hardware, custom cabinets, new stain resistant backsplash, gas range, and oversized pantry! Half bath, laundry, and planning desk complete the main floor. Primary Bedroom has an ensuite bath lit with crystal chandeliers and a large soaking tub. The walk-in custom closet is huge and surrounds you in luxury. Down the hall is an additional full bath, linen storage, and a 2nd bedroom. A separate staircase leads you to the massive in-law suite (over the garage) with a separate HVAC, full bath, and kitchenette with microwave and fridge (could be used as a gaming/rec/family room). Attached two car garage with driveway.

