Amazing 2-story home on a picturesque lot in the heart of Kirkwood! Spacious floorplan w/3 Bds, 3.5 Baths & 2300+ sq ft of living space, including a finished LL. Immediately upon entering, you'll notice the gorgeous wood floors & neutral paint colors throughout; formal LR with cozy fireplace, opens to Dining Rm w/large picture window & pass-through to updated Kitchen w/ grey 42” cabinets, convection microwave, granite countertops, SS appliances, pantry & breakfast bar. Huge FR addition with vaulted ceiling, fireplace & built ins allow plenty of space for the family to hang out. Convenient Powder Rm completes the Main Flr. 2nd floor Master suite w/ Lg walk in shower w/ custom tile surround and cedar closet; 2 add’l Beds & full Bath. LL includes Rec Room/home office, sauna, full Bath, built-ins & plenty of storage. Insulated 2 car garage! Enjoy the outdoors on your private patio overlooking level, lush backyard or sitting in the hot tub. Close to HWY's, restaurants, shopping and more!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900
