 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900

Located in the ever popular Warson Woods, this charming brick ranch home has so much to offer. Step inside to find a nice entry which opens to a spacious living room on the left and a formal dining room on the right. The main floor family room has a vaulted, beamed ceiling, built in bookcases, fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen. The main floor laundry is conveniently located off the kitchen. There is a large primary bedroom with updated full bath. Two additional bedrooms and an updated hall bath complete the main floor. The finished lower level offers loads of additional living space. There are two large rec areas as well as a sleeping area and another full bath. French doors from the family room lead to the patio overlooking a large, level backyard with wood fencing. Other features include wood floors, 2 car garage, new roof and newer electrical panel. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, highways and schools plus an easy walk to the Warson Woods swim club.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News