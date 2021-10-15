Located in the ever popular Warson Woods, this charming brick ranch home has so much to offer. Step inside to find a nice entry which opens to a spacious living room on the left and a formal dining room on the right. The main floor family room has a vaulted, beamed ceiling, built in bookcases, fireplace and is open to the eat in kitchen. The main floor laundry is conveniently located off the kitchen. There is a large primary bedroom with updated full bath. Two additional bedrooms and an updated hall bath complete the main floor. The finished lower level offers loads of additional living space. There are two large rec areas as well as a sleeping area and another full bath. French doors from the family room lead to the patio overlooking a large, level backyard with wood fencing. Other features include wood floors, 2 car garage, new roof and newer electrical panel. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, highways and schools plus an easy walk to the Warson Woods swim club.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $549,900
