3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL!!!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom 1 1.5 bathroom on one of the nicest street in Spanish Lake! This is definitely a fixer upper, but do not let that fool you, this home has great potential. Roof has been replaced within the past years, not too old of a furnace, half bath in master bedroom, enormous fenced in back yard/with a huge deck. The basement may need some foundation repair. All this home is missing is some updates, repairs, a good scrub, and your amazing ideas to bring this home back to its original glory!