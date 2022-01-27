 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $55,000

This home is ready for the right person to make this home shine again. The large living room has a picture window that opens to the living room/ dining room area. The original hardwood floors could be refinished back to their original beauty. You can see all the original charm in every inch of this home. This home would make a nice addition to your rental portfolio or could be a great flip.

