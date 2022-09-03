3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

This stunning contemporary home in The Grove will WOW you from beginning to end! Upgrades incl. lifetime metal roof w/ ice guards & upgraded gutters. Hardwood floors, Anderson windows/doors, Callier-Thompson soft-close cabinetry, Kitchen Aid & LG appliances, quartz countertops w/ large waterfall island, & instant heated H2O @ kitchen sink. The Primary Suite has large shower, ceramic flooring, recessed medicine cabinets, ELFA organization system in 2 large closets, with light and sound blocking custom drapes. ELFA system in all 6 closets. New high-end maintenance free AZEK composite deck has solid glass railing, remote-controlled louvered roof for light & element control, commercial grade infrared heater, LED lighting, nat gas hookup, custom roller shades for privacy. W/O basement is roughed for full bath. Yard includes LV lighting, full irrigation sys & prof landscaping/hardscaping for year-round beauty, & all smart controlled. O/S 2 car garage has commercial grade epoxy flooring.