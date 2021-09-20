 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

Creve Coeur brick ranch on gorgeous 150 x 300 plus deep level lot in the Ladue School District. Beautiful canopy trees. 1748 sq ft. Some hardwood floors. Listed under lot and residential. Sold "as, is". Seller to perform no inspections or repairs. Buyer to inspect home and lot to Buyer's satisfaction. Home is on Supra.

