3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000

Looking for NEW CONST? This 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath modern home built 2018 has ALL the features you’ve been looking for+more! Contemporary living in THE GROVE w\5 remaining years Tax Abatement! Custom finishes abound complete w\pre-plumbed bath in lower level! From the Hand Scraped Wood Floors, Butlers’ Pantry\Wine Bar & Dramatic Center Hall Light, to the stunning eat-in kitchen w\High-End KitchenAid appliances including 5 Door Fridge, Double Ovens, 3 Drawer Dishwasher, 5 Burner Gas Cooktop & Custom Hood, Expanded Island. Move-In-Ready home was built to impress. Sellers added SF to builder’s original plan= expansive Great Room & Main Bedroom. Gas Fireplace & 2 Atrium Doors leading to fantastic Deck, Fenced Yard, Garage-port=amazing Entertaining. King sized Bedroom features a spacious Balcony. Be Amazed by the Custom Shower -Multi Shower Heads+Rain Shower & Bench! 2 More Beds+Full Bath\Glass Tile Shower+ Grove Living=food, coffee, shopping, drinks, entertainment & festivals just steps away!

