Motivated Sellers! We are NOT holding offers. Extensively renovated townhome in Gaslight Square (Central West End)! As soon as you open the front door, you will see an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, surround sound with a new receiver and HDMI 2.1, and smart lighting in all common areas. A custom kitchen with granite waterfalls, custom hardware, custom cabinets, new stain resistant backsplash, gas range, and oversized pantry! Half bath, laundry, and planning desk complete the main floor. Primary Bedroom has an ensuite bath lit with crystal chandeliers and a large soaking tub. The walk-in custom closet is huge and surrounds you in luxury. Down the hall is an additional full bath, linen storage, and a 2nd bedroom. A separate staircase leads you to the massive in-law suite (over the garage) with a separate HVAC, full bath, and kitchenette with microwave and fridge (could be used as a gaming/rec/family room). Attached two car garage with driveway.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.