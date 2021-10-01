Luxuriously updated CWE duplex with a rear-entry 2-car garage + 3 off-street private parking spaces just 2 blocks from Forest Park! Soaring 9' ceilings, exquisite woodwork, & original 1920's hardwood floors on the main level. Chef's kitchen w/BRAND NEW KitchenAid SS appliances, including a 5-burner gas cooktop & French door fridge, granite counters, & walk-in pantry. 3 private bedroom suites, one on the main level & 2 upstairs, including the spacious owner's suite w/spa-like bath that has a deep jetted tub & multi-head tile shower. 2nd floor laundry w/front-load washer & dryer included. 2 martini decks & a level back yard for outdoor enjoyment. 2 water heaters & water filtration system. Private & super clean lower level. Walk to excellent dining, grocery, & shopping. Easy access to Metrolink & I-64. Adjoining duplex also for sale, so you could purchase the building & rent out one duplex to pay your mortgage. Beautiful home in an outstanding location. What an opportunity! See it today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals thought they turned an infield-fly rule Sunday into a double-play that secured a 16th consecutive win, but an umpire rewound time.
Police Chief Randy Halstead said his department was "fully cooperating." The St. Louis County prosecutor also is probing the incident.
Third baseman tells the Post-Dispatch he sees ways to get better and ‘I want to do that here.’ He will remain with the team, as expected, for 2022.
One wild streak: Cardinals claim playoff spot, run winning streak to 17 consecutive with 6-2 win vs. Brewers
It took a winning streak longer and unlike any before in club history to get these Cardinals to the time of year when all Cardinals throughout…
The messages appeared last week in Parkway Central High School bathrooms and prompted students to walk out in protest of racism in the district.
The new order is intended to replace a July 26 mask mandate tied up in a legal challenge by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
ST. LOUIS — The United Brotherhood of Carpenters has dissolved its politically powerful St. Louis arm, reassigning oversight of its area union…
Streaking into history: Power-packed Cardinals dominate in doubleheader sweep of Cubs, match club record 14 consecutive wins
Cardinals hit five home runs in Game 2 to win 12-4 and eight total homers as they match the record of the 1935 team.
‘New heroes every day’: Uncanny Cardinals come back, overpower Cubs for club-record 15th consecutive win
Bader has four hits, two steals and takes part in pivotal double play. Says reliever McFarland: ‘Every time we come to the field we’re expecting to win.’
Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy said the student would be held accountable "within the parameters of the district's discipline policy."