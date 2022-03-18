3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $559,000

Modern luxury dovetailed w/distinctive character. Interior design of neutral decor & finest of finishes that spared no expense. Perfectly located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Brittany Woods, within walking distance to Downtown Clayton and Delmar Loop. Meticulously maintain & updated 3 bed home is the epitome of charm & innovation. Picture windows allow for flood of sunlight, formal living room w/gas fireplace, dining room perfect for entertaining, gorgeous sun porch family room allows for large gatherings. Updated kitchen w/custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, wine fridge~unleash your inner Iron Chef! 2nd floor offers 3 beds & updated hall bath, Primary Suite w/separate shower. Finished lower level is what you're looking for offering more living space, media room, home gym (use your imagination) & ample storage. 2 car attached garage, private back yard, patio for entertaining! Newer roof in 2018. Location for all you wish to do. Welcome Home! Love where you live & live where you play.