3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $569,000

Looking for a home with character, charm, privacy, location? Opportunity knocks in highly desired York Village! This Tudor Revival home sit on a private .54 acres, Designed by Daniel Mullen (Clayton's Seven Gables Bldg)Built in 1927. Original Dutch door, beautiful solid curved staircase. Large Great rm with hand carved mantle, beamed ceilings, wood burning FP, open to Din rm with bay window. Relax in the Sun rm. Kitchen has SS appl, Jenn-Air gas cook top, dbl ovens, granite, has many possibilities for expansion. 25X18 Rec rm has WB stove, Mn laundry with cabinets, sink, & pantry. Mn lv full bath. Owners suite has 2 closets + walk in, updated bath has walk in rain shower, heated flrs, bidet. 2nd & 3rd bedrms are large with built in bookcases, dbl closets. Full hall bath. Landscaped yard, patio & pergola, small pond & fountain. 2car garage, 3 pkg pads. Zoned AC, roof 2014. Award winning Brentwood Schools! Just needs your touches, priced accordingly, Sold As Is, Occupancy perm. is ready!