3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $57,000

THIS IS A SHORT-SALE. The sales price IS Lender approved now. Home to be sold 'AS-IS', no warranties, no repairs. Inspections are for buyer's information only. This a 3 bedroom 2 full baths ranch home in Bellefontaine Neighbors. This home has beautiful hardwood floors, open living concept, finished lower level with possible 4th bedroom and the second full bath. This home is still occupied.