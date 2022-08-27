3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $570,000

This stunning contemporary home in The Grove will WOW you from beginning to end! Upgrades incl. lifetime metal roof w/ ice guards & upgraded gutters. All hardwood floors, Anderson windows/doors, Callier-Thompson cabinetry, Kitchen Aid & LG appliances, quartz countertops w/waterfall island, full height quartz backsplash, & instant heated H2O @ kitchen sink. The Primary Suite bath has Kohler mirrored recessed cabinets, large shower, ceramic flooring, & integrated soap dispensers. ELFA shleving in closets. The new AZEK composite deck has picture framing design, glass railing, & all metal was custom powder-coated to match homes exterior trim color. It also has a remote-controlled louvered roof, commercial grade infrared heater, overhead fan, LED lighting, nat gas hookup, custom roller shades for privacy & shade. Yard includes LV lighting, full irrigation sys & prof land/hardscaped for year-round beauty, & all smart controlled. O/S 2 car garage has commercial grade epoxy flooring.