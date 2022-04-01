3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $574,900

Nestled in the heart of Clayton & highly sought after Wyndown Forest this beautiful home is ready for its next chapter! Upon entering through the arched doorway you will immediately notice all of the architectural charm. The living area features a wood burning fireplace with tile work surround & opens to the dining area through a curved archway. You’ll appreciate the extensive crown molding, hardwood floors at every turn, and stunning stained glass windows. The owner, an artist at heart, added his personal touch with a curved archway pass through to connect the kitchen & dining area. The galley style kitchen awaits the new owner’s personal touch! Upstairs you will find 3 sizable bedrooms, one with its own private bath. There is one-car tuck under garage and covered car port with side entry making unloading groceries a breeze! Large backyard that you can easily transform to your private oasis. Amazing walkable neighborhood close to many restaurants, coffee shops and parks!