Nestled in the heart of Clayton & highly sought after Wydown Forest this beautiful home is ready for its next chapter! Upon entering through the arched doorway you will immediately notice all of the architectural charm. The living area features a wood burning fireplace with tile work surround & opens to the dining area through a curved archway. You’ll appreciate the extensive crown molding, hardwood floors at every turn, and stunning stained glass windows. The owner, an artist at heart, added his personal touch with a curved archway pass through to connect the kitchen & dining area. The galley style kitchen awaits the new owner’s personal touch! Upstairs you will find 3 sizable bedrooms, one with its own private bath. There is one-car tuck under garage and covered car port with side entry making unloading groceries a breeze! Large backyard that you can easily transform to your private oasis. Amazing walkable neighborhood close to many restaurants, coffee shops and parks!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop called out an Instagram influencer for his negative review after the restaurant turned down his promotional pitch.
Pujols will file for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
'This is an outcome I never wanted to see happen,' he says in statement.
Jamie Joiner was trying to leave her relationship with a boyfriend when she, along with her older sister, Jessica, were killed.
Campaigns were marked by a conservative push against pandemic-related mask and quarantine policies, then broadened to oppose diversity and equity programs.
With Flaherty out, rotation not solidified yet. But clubhouse optimism is high
The officers said they were nearly carjacked on March 19 in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood. On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said the officers are under investigation for lying in a sworn statement.
Neidorff, who died Thursday, led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years, growing it into a behemoth in the managed care industry.
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
The measure sets up a plan to allow residents and companies to contribute to a slavery reparations fund by adding donations to tax, water and refuse bills.