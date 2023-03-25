Check this out to learn more https://brentwoodmo.org/1784/Brentwood-Bound about the $79million redevelopment project. This beautiful and practically brand new home is located across from Brentwood’s newest park which is expected to be completed Summer 2023! The Brentwood Bound project will connect over 40 acres of parks, walking trails & reclaimed natural habitat. This energy efficient home features 9 ft ceilings & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the 1st level. Big windows offer views of the future park. The kitchen & family room feature a gas FP, upgraded granite, subway tile, gas range, stainless appliances, shaker style cabinets & an island! The master suite features a large custom built walk-in closet & modern bath…plus an upstairs laundry rm, too!! If you’re looking to add a 4th bedrm & 3rd full bath, the lower level is designed with that in mind. This home has a detached 3 car garage & don’t forget the fenced in backyard patio.