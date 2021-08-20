Luxuriously updated CWE duplex with a rear-entry 2-car garage + 3 off-street private parking spaces just 2 blocks from Forest Park! Soaring 9' ceilings, exquisite woodwork, & original 1920's hardwood floors on the main level. Chef's kitchen w/BRAND NEW KitchenAid SS appliances, including a 5-burner gas cooktop & French door fridge, granite counters, & walk-in pantry. 3 private bedroom suites, one on the main level & 2 upstairs, including the spacious owner's suite w/spa-like bath that has a deep jetted tub & multi-head tile shower. 2nd floor laundry w/front-load washer & dryer included. 2 martini decks & a level back yard for outdoor enjoyment. 2 water heaters & water filtration system. Private & super clean lower level. Walk to excellent dining, grocery, & shopping. Easy access to Metrolink & I-64. Adjoining duplex also for sale, so you could purchase the building & rent out one duplex to pay your mortgage. Beautiful home in an outstanding location. What an opportunity! See it today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Authorities said the body of Bradley D. Bruce, 44, of Byrnes Mill, was found in the southwest Missouri lake Friday evening.
Doctors are encouraged by his progress, according to a tweet Saturday from the cardinal’s Twitter account.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Newly released documents show Trump’s inner circle regarded public dishonesty as smart strategy and nothing to be embarrassed about.
The story of a St. Louis man who says he foiled a car theft, then used the phone he found to ferret out other crimes, has gone viral on Facebook.
Milwaukee ties game in ninth on solo homer, pulls away in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch, an error, and a misplay. Pushes Cardinals 12 games back in division.