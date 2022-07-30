3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $579,000

Welcome home to this beautiful two story located in the heart of Rock Hill. Walking distance to restaurants, parks & Hudson Elementary! With more than 2500 sq ft of living space, this home offers the ideal open floor plan. Wide plank Hickory flooring flows throughout the main level w/9ft ceilings, large windows & tons of natural light. The family room, with gas fireplace, is completely open to the kitchen and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen includes white shaker-style cabinets w/soft close drawers & doors, breakfast bar & center island, granite counters, stainless appliances & pantry! There is also direct access from the kitchen to a large deck, ideal for grilling. The upstairs master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury bath. There is even a laundry room conveniently located on the second floor! Finally head to the finished w/out LL with plumbing rough ins for a bathroom and a possible 4th bedroom. You won’t want to miss out on this Rock Hill charmer.