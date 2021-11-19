Located in the Lindbergh School District, this brick ranch sits w/in a cul-de-sac & has much to offer! Arched openings & a hearth room greets you upon entry. Skylights, recessed can lighting & newer Pella windows illuminate the way to a 900-bottle wine cellar. Head to the chef’s kitchen offering premium cabinets, granite counters, wine fridge & SS appliances. Serve guests at one of 2 dining areas. The kitchen leads to a 3 season room equipped w/ a stone faced fireplace. The living room opens to an exposed aggregate patio surrounded by a flat fenced backyard, enhanced by upscale landscaping. Down the hall you’ll find each bedroom w/ a walk-in closet & the master suite enriched w/ hand scraped wood floors, vaulted ceilings & a bathroom w/ a jetted tub, double vanity & enclosed marble shower. The lower level feels infinite w/ a large rec space, wet bar, 2 sleeping quarters, and luxury finished full bath. BONUS: main floor laundry, irrigation system, high efficiency dual HVAC and more!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $585,000
