3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL - to be offered AS-IS condition. Perfect renovation opportunity for the seasoned investor or tenacious homeowner. This “diamond in the rough” is located in the heart of Overland. Sitting on an expansive lot awaits a home that is just as spacious and awaits your creative vision. The property will more than likely not qualify for a traditional FHA loan, but it may be a great 203K/Homestyle construction loan opportunity! Please remember to bring a flashlight and contractor when touring the home. Don’t miss out on this deal.