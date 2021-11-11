Ranch home with an attached two car garage located on a corner lot! Special features: wood floors, updates to the kitchen, attached two car garage, enclosed porch, newer roof! Basement is framed and ready for finishing. Exterior has vinyl siding, partially fenced and large patio for entertaining. Back yard has privacy fencing and storage. Located close to highways, schools and amenities. Set your appointment today, easy to show!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900
