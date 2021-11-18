 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Home Featuring Large Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Kitchen, Full Basement, 1 Car Detached Garage and Much More. Over 2000 Ft of Living Space. Property is Being Sold "AS IS", but has lots of Potential. Seller will not make any Repairs nor provide for any Inspections. Buyer to Verify all Listing Data including but not limited to sq. ft., measurements, features lot size, taxes/exemptions, schools and etc. Call today and make an appointment for you own personal tour of this property. It won't last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News