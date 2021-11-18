3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Brick Home Featuring Large Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Kitchen, Full Basement, 1 Car Detached Garage and Much More. Over 2000 Ft of Living Space. Property is Being Sold "AS IS", but has lots of Potential. Seller will not make any Repairs nor provide for any Inspections. Buyer to Verify all Listing Data including but not limited to sq. ft., measurements, features lot size, taxes/exemptions, schools and etc. Call today and make an appointment for you own personal tour of this property. It won't last long.