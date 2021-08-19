3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $59,900

Property being sold AS-IS. Will make a great addition to a buy and hold investor or great started home after renovations. Ranch style home 3BD/2BTH 1288 sq ft of living space. Has newer roof and HVAC system. Private 2-3 car driveway with car port. Fenced backyard on large lot. Lots of potential! PROPERTY TO BE SOLD IN AS IS CONDITION. SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS OR PROVIDE ANY INSPECTIONS. ALL OFFERS MUST BE RECEIVED BY MON 8/16 5pm. SELLER WILL RESPOND BY TUES 8/17 12pm. Seller is motivated to sell quickly! This one will not last long! Schedule your showing today!