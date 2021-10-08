3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $595,000

NEWLY UPDATED! This mid-century modern Ranch in one of the most desired areas of town for both work & play will wow you when you walk in the door! It's the perfect floor plan for entertaining a houseful or being cozy by the fire on a cold night in your cathedral ceiling great room. The kitchen includes custom cabinets, quartz countertops, pull out drawers and more! Bathrooms are updated w/granite countertops & heated floors! In addition, your patio doors open up to almost a full level acre that can be transformed into anything your imagination desires! This home both indoors & out will be your own private retreat combining both character & modern conveniences. Other improvements include: freshly painted living areas, 2021 roof, 2020 AC, & new basement carpet which provides an additional 500 sq.ft. of living or office space. Loads of storage, lovely circle drive, close to Malcom Terrace Walk--just a few additional perks to this amazing & beautiful ranch home.