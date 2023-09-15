OPEN SUNDAY 9/17 - 11-1PM. This updated 2 sty Kirkwood home within walking distance to the heart of downtown is EXCEPTIONAL! With over $130k+ in upgrades, the sellers have made this home turn-key ready! The open floor plan features a 2 sty entry way with a craftsman style T-staircase, built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, bay windows, main floor laundry, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & finished walk-out lower level. The main floor is great for entertaining, an open kitchen flows to the breakfast area & great room. Atrium double doors lead out to a composite deck & overlooks the level backyard. The primary suite features a stunning remodel of the en-suite bath w/ a walk-in closet, 2 spacious bedrooms just down the hall with custom closet built-ins & totally renovated full bath. The partially finished LL features a walk-out, recreation room & lots of storage. Updates Galore: Roof, Driveway, HVAC, Deck, Exterior doors, All 4 bathrooms renovated, Sprinkler system, Landscaping & So Much More!