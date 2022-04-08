Why wait and build when you can have a newer home built by Fischer and Frichtel? This beautifully landscaped home boasts an open floor plan and high ceilings. As you walk in, there is a home office with custom glass enclosure. Imagine entertaining in your gourmet kitchen with a center island that houses a wine cooler for all your personal favorites. All quartz countertops, SS appliances and walk in pantry makes cooking a breeze. The home has lots of windows throughout that allows for natural light on all levels. Main floor laundry room off the 2 car garage. Upstairs, the Master suite has a spa like bathroom and a custom walk in closet. There is a Jack & Jill bath between the 2 other bedrooms. Plenty of space with the added upper level loft. The home of your dreams is located in the sought after MacKenzie Valley subdivision. Come see for yourself. Open house Sunday, April 10th 1-3.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $595,500
