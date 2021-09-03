Lucky you! This beautiful home is back on market- no fault of seller! Located on one of the most desirable blocks in the CWE, this stunning home is a true entertainer’s dream. The main floor features a light-filled open floor plan, exposed brick, and gorgeous engineered wood floors. A gorgeous chef's kitchen opens up into the breakfast and living rooms, overlooking a show-stopping backyard entertainment area. The second-floor owner’s suite includes a bath with separate shower & jetted soaking tub and walk-in closet. Another bedroom and full bath round out the 2nd fl, while a 3rd bedroom, laundry, office, full bath, & versatile loft area can be found on the third level. Outside, a backyard oasis awaits, complete with large deck and 2-car garage with glass panel doors, accessible either through the alley or the private drive with automated gate for entry. Tankless water heater, newer zoned HVAC, updated plumbing & electric- Just steps from all of the great restaurants & shopping in CWE.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $599,900
