3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

-
BenFred: Could the Cardinals snag Story? Was the Rams settlement underwhelming? Will MLB lockout make things worse?
-
Hummel: Schwarber, Gorman or someone else for the Cardinals at DH next year?
-
Messenger: Use NFL money to make the St. Louis Promise to next generation
-
Cardinals don't tender contract to Jose Rondon but do to seven arbitration-eligible players
-
McClellan: A Christmas gift for Paul McKee
**INVESTOR FIND!** No showings without accepted contract. Tenant Occupied, Seller to provide current lease with accepted contract. Property sold in as-is condition, seller to do no inspections or repairs. 3 bed, 1 bath ranch with hardwood floors and a partially finished basement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!