3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Formerly a duplex that was converted to a single family home, this all-brick home has lots of potential. The very open floor plan with historic charm is an easy property to rent in the popular Dutchtown neighborhood. This home has original hardwood floors throughout plus exposed, interior brick and wonderful, high ceilings. Rents in the area are about $950/month so this could be a great addition to your rental portfolio. The property has some buckling on the kitchen floor and has been priced accordingly.