3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

Great 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Hathaway Manor (Riverview Gardens) that has recently been renovated. Open floor plan with a sunny living room/dining room combination. The large master bedroom has a convenient half bath. The dining room opens to a patio with a level yard. The lower level is partially finished and includes a sleeping area. This home would make a great rental portfolio addition or a nice home for a buyer.

