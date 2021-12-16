3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $60,000

 Skip to main content
** Please submit all offers on Special Sales Contract** Great opportunity to add to your portfolio! This home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on a quiet street. Spacious open Kitchen hardwood floors with updated Ac and furnace and rear and street parking. Currently tenant occupied at $850/mth with 1 yr lease term. No Showings Without Accepted Contract, Do not Disturb Tenants!

