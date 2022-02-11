This ideal home in Wydown Forest has historic charm and updates galore. Main level is ready for entertaining with hardwood floors and natural light. Custom kitchen with Wellborn cabinets, Cambria counter tops, and Samsung refrigerator and gas range from January 2020. Custom bathroom with marble flooring, a 42-inch vanity, Cambria countertops, Delta rainfall showerhead, Onyx shower panels, updated plaster wall finish and tile wainscoting in September 2020. Also included new plumbing from the fixtures in the bathroom and kitchen. New plumbing stack, electric panel upgraded and wiring updated (2019), new doors, fresh paint, rear fencing, new retaining wall and front steps (2019), Custom wrought iron handrailing on front (2019) and balcony (2021). Concrete tile roof is approximately 15 years old. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Primary bedroom has replaced Juliet balcony and french doors. Dual zoned HVAC, downstairs has air filtration system as well. Convenient walkable location!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $600,000
