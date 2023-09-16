Embrace the beauty of this 3-bedroom, 3-full bath villa, awaiting its fortunate new owner. Gleaming hardwood floors grace the main living area & kitchen. The expansive dining room seamlessly connects to the generous family room, where a stone fireplace is framed by two sunlit windows. White 42-inch cabinets elegantly complement stainless steel appliances & stunning granite countertops. The elongated counter serves as the perfect place for gatherings. Laundry room has built in lockers, plenty of cabnetry & sink for convenience. The primary suite boasts a coffered ceiling & an ensuite featuring double vanities, a freestanding tub, a separate shower, & walk-in closet—truly a sanctuary. Just off the entry another bedroom & full bath await. The look out lower level with recreational room & kitchenette offers versatility, ideal for in-laws or out of town visitors. Abundant storage space. Located within Lindbergh school district & minutes from some of the neighborhood's favorite venues.