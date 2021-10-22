Opportunity is knocking for the buyer with big vision and endless imagination! Bring this treasure chest of charm back to life or make your wildest HGTV dreams come true by starting over and building your custom dream home! Located in the heart of enchanting Kirkwood, this in an opportunity for endless possibilities! Current home is approx. 2500sf with 3 BRs, 2.5 baths and rests on .78 acre lot. Large master suite addition has private bath and walk-in closet. Huge rear-facing sunroom with French door to patio. Basement has rough-in for bath and wet bar. The lot is level and mostly fenced. And for our car fanatics or those looking for an over-sized workshop … check out this Garage-Mahal, complete with bathroom! This garage is insulated, has surround sound, wall separating garage from the workshop area, sheet metal ceiling, oversized doors, and room for 4 cars or a lot of your favorite toys! Bringing your dreams to life may take some work, but it will be so worth it! See for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $624,900
